National Bank Financial Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

Newmont stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -67.23%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

