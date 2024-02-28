Truist Financial Cuts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:IAS traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

