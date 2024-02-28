BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $6.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 199,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,725. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

