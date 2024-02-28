ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,649. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $654.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Featured Stories

