BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT traded up $5.97 on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. 354,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,043. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,063,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 312,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

