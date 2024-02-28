Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,977,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock valued at $132,871. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,970,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,922,000 after buying an additional 6,618,577 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after buying an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,494,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132,325 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,784,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.