Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
