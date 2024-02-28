Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Trading Down 26.8 %

Lemonade stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 5,531,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

