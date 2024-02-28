Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.240-3.320 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.24-3.32 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE DCI traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. 311,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

