WOW-token Price Tops $0.0222 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.09 million and approximately $8.68 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004491 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02220519 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $181.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

