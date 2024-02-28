GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,456.17

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $107.34 million and approximately $1,456.17 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.08264535 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $787.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

