agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

agilon health Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,501. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

