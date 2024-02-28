Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67 to $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 100.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

