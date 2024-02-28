Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,093. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

