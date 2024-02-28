Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of M stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,093. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.