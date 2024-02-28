Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.24 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $603,655.53 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

