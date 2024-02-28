Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Holdings Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,493 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Atour Lifestyle worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth $18,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth about $9,202,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,014,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,948,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 59,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,636. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

