Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 195,493 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,493 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 59,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.56.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

