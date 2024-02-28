Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 325,000 NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of NuStar Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 183,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

