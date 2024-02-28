Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,800 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

UL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. 445,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

