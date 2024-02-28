IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.56% of IAMGOLD worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

