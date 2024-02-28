Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,034. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

