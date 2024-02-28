Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 9,814 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. 1,814,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,585. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,916,566. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

