BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,503. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

