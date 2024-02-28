Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

