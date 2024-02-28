Capital One Financial Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 87,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,968. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

Insider Activity

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,781 shares of company stock valued at $240,660. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

