Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 216,804 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark cut their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.