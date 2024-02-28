Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Position Decreased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964,124 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 75,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

