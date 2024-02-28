Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 905,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Bloom Energy worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

