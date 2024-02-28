Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of St. Joe worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. 14,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,854. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

