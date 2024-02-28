Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $2.31 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FOX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in FOX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX remained flat at $27.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. 129,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,187. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

