Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 27,200 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.88. 42,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,505. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

