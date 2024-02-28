Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $34,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNA traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $276.43. 23,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

