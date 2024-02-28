Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

TC Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

