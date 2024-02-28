Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Tidewater worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2,732.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of TDW stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

