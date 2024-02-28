Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.8 %

LII stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.92. 19,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $473.46.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.