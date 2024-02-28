Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 5,660 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 144,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.