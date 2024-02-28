Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,618 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 164,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 7.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

