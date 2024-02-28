Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 2,014,396 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,014,396 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,212,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.