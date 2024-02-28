Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 275,000 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $125.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.