Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $282.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87. The company has a market cap of $518.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $285.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

