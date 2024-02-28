California State Teachers Retirement System Has $133.77 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Lam Research worth $133,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $915.73. 150,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,375. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.