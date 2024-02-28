California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $112,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $310.75. 2,414,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

View Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.