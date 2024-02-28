California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Airbnb worth $90,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after buying an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 813.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 123,412 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.60. 1,059,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

