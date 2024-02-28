MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $76,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 222.6% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,925,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.0% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $22.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1,585.35. 70,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,671.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,475.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

