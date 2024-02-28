Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $14.90 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 210.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.18.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $13.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.08. 324,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average of $230.14. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $285.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.