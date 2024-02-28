PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of PROS worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PROS by 302.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in PROS by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,803. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.22. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

