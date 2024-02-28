Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,313 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. 86,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,523. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $245,065. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

