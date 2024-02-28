Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $141.99. 38,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 121,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.58.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $362,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

