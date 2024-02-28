Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading 6.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.55. 387,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,334,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

