Bamco Inc. NY Sells 165,901 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,901 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,769,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $317.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,352.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $338.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

